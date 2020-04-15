Federal Ammunition Introduces New Practice & Defend Packs

ANOKA, MN -(AmmoLand.com)- April 15, 2020 – Pair the self-defense load proven by law enforcement with the industry’s most complete training ammunition for a combination like no other. New Federal Practice & Defend Packs include 50 HST Personal Defense loads and 50 Syntech Training Match rounds. Shipments of this product have begun to arrive at dealers.

The two loads in these 100-count combo packs produce identical velocities, trajectories, and point of impact for the most realistic training and utmost protection. Two loads each with a specific purpose in one package: Practice with the Syntech Training Match and carry the HST.

Features & Benefits

Ballistically paired Syntech Training Match and HST loads

Practice loads’ Total Synthetic Jacket prevents metal fouling, reduces barrel heat and friction, and minimizes splash-back against hard targets

HST expands reliably through a variety of barriers and penetrates to ideal depths for self-defense situations

Flawless function and reliability in semi-automatic pistols

Part No. / Description / MSRP

P9HST2TM100 / 9mm Luger 147-grain 100 Round HST/Syntech Training Match, 1000 fps / $60.99

P9HST1TM100 / 9mm Luger 124-grain 100 Round HST/Syntech Training Match, 1150 fps / $60.99

P40HST1TM100 / 40 S&W 180-grain 100 Round HST/Syntech Training Match, 1010 fps / $68.99

P45HST2TM100 / 45 Auto 230-grain 100 Round HST/Syntech Training Match, 890 fps / $73.99

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.





About Federal

