Idaho: Mt. Home Mayor Threatens Arrest, Important Election Updates

Opinion

Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- Life across the country is very tense right now.

Gun owners are buying up guns and ammo in record numbers.

Sadly, we are also seeing despicable politicians usurp as much power as possible to go after gun owners and citizens.

Even here in Idaho, we have one Mayor who is making threats against citizens.

Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes has become unhinged!

Fines, jail time, and more for people he deems are doing “non-essential” things. Ironically, this Mayor went on a power-driven tirade on Facebook the other day. He also said he is going to “shut the city down.”

Ironically, the same Mayor was also busted using a taxpayer-funded gym just four days ago!

You can read all about the story here.

It is times like these where we see tyrants flex their muscles and attack the people they are supposed to represent.

Idahoans must come together during this time and help one another. We don't need elected officials targeting citizens for simply trying to live their lives.

Finally, we want to make sure that you are aware that ALL votes for the May 19th Primary Election will be done through absentee ballots.

This means that each of you will have to request an absentee ballot from your county or you can request one from the Secretary of State's office.

You can do that here: https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/

You will have until May 19th, 2020, to request a ballot. Ballots will be finalized on June 2nd.

Make sure you are helping to keep gun grabbers out of Idaho.

Elections have consequences. We can't sit back and hope that things don't get worse while we are under a “stay-at-home” order.

This is no time to sit back and watch our freedoms erode. The 2nd Amendment is more important now than it ever has been before.

Thank you and for your help in defending the 2nd Amendment.

I hope you are well and safe.

For Idaho,

Greg Pruett

President

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance





