U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Vortex Optics is going long, expanding on the value and reliability of their Strike Eagle line of optics with the Strike Eagle 5-25×56 FFP. Tactically-minded, long-range shooters can expect an incredible number of long-range tools in an incredibly affordable package.

Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25×56 FFP Riflescope

The First Focal Plane reticle ensures accurate holdovers and ranging throughout the magnification range. Shooters will get to enjoy all that magnification, even more, thanks to the XD optical system, which makes for crystal-clear, edge-to-edge sharpness and high contrast images, and XR lens coatings for superior light transmission and optimized, low-light performance. And, to guarantee a clear point of aim no matter the lighting conditions, the glass-etched EBR-7C reticle is illuminated.

When shooters are ready to start dialing for deeper shots, exposed, tactical locking turrets keep adjustments safe with integrated locking mechanisms. Not only that, the aircraft-grade, 34mm aluminum tube provides 110 MOA/31MRAD of travel, giving shooters plenty of space to stretch out.

And, if they need it, shooters can get from dealing close-close quarters punishment to long-range precision rapidly with the included throw lever. After all that dialing, if a shooter needs a fast, reliable return to zero, the patented RevStop Zero System provides a fast, simple, rock-solid return.

For the shooter looking to step up their long-range game, and for those serving in the line of fire, the Strike Eagle 5-25×56 FFP means immediate impact.

For a list of specifications, frequently asked questions and high-resolution images, check out the Vortex Optics media portal. For more information, visit www.VortexOptics.com





About Vortex® Optics: American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex® Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.