Lawton OK Bans Sale Of Guns & Ammo Closes Academy Sports

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association recently released a video recapping OK2A's efforts to defeat recent encroachments on the Second Amendment Rights of Oklahoma citizens. In the video, Don recounts how he has challenged efforts of Lawton, OK government officials to shut down the local Academy Sports because it sells guns and ammunition. This was done by Lawton government officials as a response to the Coronavirus outbreak, but according to Mr. Spencer, runs afoul of state law.

Don's efforts weren't in vain, and he managed to overturn the closure and reopen Academy as well as other guns and ammo stores in the region. In the meantime, the OK2A president is reportedly tracing down other gun shop closures in the state. The full press release is below.

When the mayor and city council decided to close Academy Sports in Lawton, OK during a State of Emergency, who does Academy Sports turn to for help? OK2A!…

The State's Leading Advocate For Second Amendment Rights

The organization YOU are part of. The same organization who is fighting for your rights even when the Oklahoma legislative session has been halted. So, again, what do you get for your annual OK2A membership dues?

Liberty!… The freedom to buy guns & ammo during a State of Emergency! Pro-active ‘little' bills, signed into law that protects you and produces victorious major results during a State of Emergency. If OK2A were not there to lay the groundwork, to make a stand for and protect your 2A rights, who else would fill the gap? Don Spencer, President of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A), recaps the details of the FAILED attempt to shut down the Academy Sports in Lawton, OK during this State of Emergency in this YouTube video.



About Oklahoma Second Amendment Association

OK2A seeks to defend our Second Amendment rights and remove the infringements placed on it by our government. Visit: www.ok2a.org