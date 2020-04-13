Leupold’s Mark 5HD 3.6-18x44 Riflescope Chosen for Army’s M110 Rifle

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear riflescopes and reflex sights, is pleased to announce that its award-winning Mark 5HD riflescope has been selected for use with the United States Army’s M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. Like all of Leupold’s riflescopes, the Mark 5HD is designed, machined, and assembled in the company’s Beaverton, Ore. factory.

The Mark 5HD that’s being built for the M110 will come in a proprietary flat dark earth coating and utilize the Army’s patented Mil-Grid Reticle. It will include a Leupold Mark IMS mount. The 3.6-18 is the second Mark 5HD model to be selected for use by the U.S. Army this year. The 5-25×56, featuring the same FDE coating and reticle, was selected by the Army Precision Sniper Rifle Program last month.

“The men and women of the U.S. armed forces require and deserve the very best, and when it comes to riflescopes, that’s the Mark 5HD,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Our optics face strenuous durability testing, and fully meet the extremely high performance standards that the military demands.”

The Mark 5HD has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Three models – a 7-35×56, 5-25×56, and 3.6-18×44 – are available in both milliradian and MOA configurations. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. With three revolutions of elevation adjustment, the Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long-range rifles and ammunition.

“The Mark 5 was designed in partnership with elite shooters to create a product that has the quality and features required to get rounds on target faster,” said Sam Horstman, Director of Military Sales for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “The end result is precisely the caliber of riflescope we’d want our troops to have in the field.”

Leupold proudly provides its optics to the United States military, law enforcement, and government agencies across the country, and to the armed forces of many of our nation’s closest allies.

Waterproof, fog proof, and guaranteed to perform for life, the Mark 5HD is backed by the company’s legendary Lifetime Guarantee.

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

Join the discussion on Facebook at Facebook.com/LeupoldOptics, on Twitter at Twitter.com/LeupoldOptics, or on Instagram at Instagram.com/LeupoldOptics.





About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and Performance Eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories and pro gear.