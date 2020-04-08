The Versatile Ikoma Seismic Folding EDC Knife by CRKT

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Flavio Ikoma in Presidente Prudente, Brazil, is one of the most innovative knife designers (and makers) in the world today. We do not make that statement lightly or without considerable justification. It was Flavio and his friend Rick Lala who invented and introduced to the world the IKBS ball bearing pivot system. That system is utilized by multiple knife makers around the world.

His Fossil took two years to design and refine before he finally allowed it to go into production in 2015. That knife was/is a true work of art and possesses a bit of Flavio's soul and has been Jim's EDC ever since.

Thus, when we received word from Mike May at CRKT that Flavio had designed a new and incredibly strong folder for campers and hunters, Jim asked for one as soon as possible. The knife in question was the Seismic.

The Seismic is the most robust folder we have ever seen. It is almost 5 1/2” when closed and weighs in at 6.3 ounces. Dainty is definitely not a word that would apply to this knife. It is a knife that should accompany every hunter and a must-have for every base camp.

The size of the Seismic is not what makes it unique, it is Flavio's completely new and innovative Deadbolt design. As with his Fossil, Flavio spent several years working to perfect the Deadbolt lock.

This design utilizes steel bolts which interlock with the blade and liners when deployed to yield maximum strength. That is an understatement, as it is impossible to close the knife when open without physically destroying the knife. Add into the design the IKBS ball-bearing pivot system and you have a blade that deploys quickly and smoothly.

The button at the pivot point on the handle permits a simple disengagement of the blade. And, your fingers never cross the blade during disengagement… a significant safety feature.

As a final touch, Flavio added a discreet torx screw which allows one to customize the knife for deployment. This allows the user to modify the blade detent for a “personal” flip. The bottom line is that the Seismic sets a new standard for strength and simplicity.

So far, we have only discussed the overall design of the knife without touching on the blade itself. As with all of Flavio's blades, it is almost a work of art. It is a drop point design, fabricated from 1.4116 stainless steel for good edge retention, yet easily resharpened when needed. It is great for both field dressing and skinning.

The G10 handle has dual lanyard holes with steel liners (not brass) for extra strength. It has been milled and contoured for an ergonomically secure grip. There are dual thumb studs on the blade for ambidextrous, one-hand opening which “lock up against the handle for superior strength against sideways torque”. And, of course, the Seismic incorporates the IKBS Ball Bearing Pivot System for a smooth and very fast opening.

Seismic Specifications

Blade Length: 3.969” (100.81 mm)

Blade Edge: plain

Blade Steel: l.4116

Blade Finish: satin

Blade Thickness: 0,148” (3.76 mm)

Closed Length: 5.457” (138.61mm)

Weight: 6.3 ounces (178.6 grams)

Handle Material: G10

Style: Folding knife w/Deadbolt lock

Overall Length: 9.438” (239.73 mm)

With an MSRP of $150, it is not cheap. But, given the quality, unique design and functionality of the Seismic… it is a bargain.

As a final note, due to its size, we would not call this an “every day carry” knife, but it is definitely a knife that every hunter and/or outdoorsman should have before they venture into the field.

About Jim and Mary Clary:

Jim and Mary Clary have co-authored over six hundred published articles (and counting) on shooting and hunting. You can read many of them on AmmoLand News.