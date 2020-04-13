Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has Timney AR15 Drop-In Module, Solid Shoe Triggers in 3,4 & 4.5 LB starting at $168.99 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping. Check price here, online here or even here.

Obtain A Super-Smooth Pull & Crisp Letoff In Minutes Self-contained module is ready to install in your small-pin AR [aka mil-spec] and deliver an exceptionally smooth, crisp, creep-free single-stage trigger pull that feels more like a traditional bolt action than a combat rifle trigger. 100% drop-in—no gunsmithing, fitting, or adjusting required. All components are captive in the lightweight, aluminum alloy housing. Hammer is wire-EDM machined from S7 tool steel that combines hardness to resist wear with superior impact resistance to withstand heavy use without chipping or breaking. Other components are EDM cut from A2 tool steel, then heat treated to Rc 56-60 for long service life. Precision-ground engagement surfaces ensure superb reliability and a crisp, clean hammer release. Installs using your rifle’s original hammer/trigger pins; proprietary design eliminates pin walkout. Available with standard solid trigger shoe with choice of 3 lb, 4 lb. or 4.5 lb. pull weight.

Timney AR15 Drop-In Solid Shoe Triggers Deal Cart Check

