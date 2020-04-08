USCCA Partners With Nine Line Apparel to Support America’s First Responders

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCCA), which represents over 325,000 members and provides firearms training and education to millions of American gun owners, announced today it is partnering with Nine Line Apparel in an effort to mass-produce American-made masks that will help protect our nation’s first responders and medical providers. Tim Schmidt, president and founder of the USCCA, will welcome Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel, in a live online USCCA broadcast this Thursday night to discuss these critical efforts to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As Americans, we are called to serve those on the front lines fighting to save lives during the COVID-19 — coronavirus — pandemic. For those who were born to protect, there is no sitting on the sidelines. That’s why the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is partnering with Nine Line Apparel in its heroic effort to mass-produce American-made masks to protect those who need them most: our first responders and medical providers.

Nine Line has selflessly vowed to find a lifesaving replacement for the surgical masks desperately needed to protect our first responders. More than that, the company is dedicated to creating a superior product to the masks currently available to and in use by those on the front lines.

On Thursday night, April 9, at 7 p.m. Central Time, Tim Schmidt, president and founder of the USCCA, will welcome Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel, for a live event to discuss Merritt’s work to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interview with FOX News, Merritt explained why it is so important to him to supply effective masks to our men and women on the front lines:

“I’m an engineer. I’m also a former Army officer [and] a member of the special operations community. I’m also the son of a person who will die if he contracts this. I’m also the son of a nurse [and] the father of children who could potentially die,” Merritt explained. “So this is not about money. This is about coming together.”

Nine Line Apparel is just one of many pro-Second-Amendment companies fighting every day to help defeat the current threat and preserve American freedoms.

There is no higher calling than choosing to protect the people we love, and USCCA is proud to join Nine Line Apparel in its fight to save American lives.

Tune in right here at 7 p.m. Central Time, April 9, to engage in this live conversation.

