VSSA Cancels 2020 Crush’n Clays Charity Event Over COVID-19

Orange, VA -(AmmoLand.com)- It is with great sadness that the decision has been made to cancel this year's Crush'n Clays event scheduled for June 13. We had all hoped the current restrictions related to the Wuhan Coronavirus would pass in time for the event to proceed as planned. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case. The decision announced April 15th by Governor Northam to extend the initial restrictions and the projected course of the pandemic in Virginia make it unlikely that we would be able to hold an event like Crush'n Clays in compliance with requirements for social distancing, etc. VSSA coordinated this decision with our affiliated club and co-host, Arlington/Fairfax IWLA, and St Jude. Both the Arlington/Fairfax IWLA and VSSA look forward to the event's return next year.

Crush'n Clays is not only the longest-running shooting charity event that supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, but also the longest-running charity shooting event in the country! For the past 21 years, the event has been held in partnership with the Arlington/Fairfax IWLA and is an amazing success story. This tremendous achievement would not have been possible without the tireless support of our sponsors, volunteers and participants. Over the last 21 years, we've raised more than $350,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

We look forward to you joining us next year. On behalf of the kids of St. Jude's, thank you for your past and future support.

About the Virginia Shooting Sports Association

The Virginia Shooting Sports Association (VSSA) is the official state association of the National Rifle Association. VSSA is closely affiliated with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP), National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Virginia Gun Collectors Association, and the Virginia Wildlife Federation (VWF). VSSA represents the hundreds of thousands of Virginia gun owners at the Virginia General Assembly every year as well as working with its affiliated clubs to promote the shooting sports.