Davidson’s Exclusive Colt 1911 Classic Series Models

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- 1911s are a dime-a-dozen. There are so many variants out there, and the gun has been made by so many different manufacturers in so many varieties, it's hard to imagine there are any left to be made. But as someone who owns more guns then he knows, I'm acutely aware that there's always another gun you never knew you needed.

That's where companies like Davidsons comes in. They commission high-end special variants of various guns and sell them to the public. One of their latest products is a series of five-inch government Colt 1911's chambered in .38 super with gold-plated components and engravings. Check out the full details below.

Davidson’s, one of the nation’s top firearms wholesalers, has created two new Exclusives in conjunction with Colt’s Manufacturing and Baron Engraving. These two Colt 1911 “Heritage” 5” Government models are chambered in .38 Super and feature custom scroll engraving by Baron. These Exclusives feature gold-plating of the hammer, grip screws, mag release, and on the slide. Two finishes are offered – both blued and stainless steel. Both models have fixed GI style sights, double diamond wood grip panels, and one seven-round magazine. SKU Numbers: O1911C-38DHM , Blued, MSRP $1,799.99 O1911C-SS38-DHM, Stainless, MSRP $1,999.99

These two Colt Exclusives will be long-term offerings increasing availability to Colt collectors and enthusiasts.

