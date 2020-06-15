Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Gun-Guy Dad

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Father’s Day is fast approaching. Many people wonder what to get their gun enthusiast dads for their big day. Being a gun-loving father of two boys has given me some insight into the topic. These are the products that I would love to receive for fathers day.

Timex Men’s Expedition Field Chronograph Watch (Price $45.00 to $67.00+-)

This inexpensive quartz-powered chronograph watch is packed full of features and punches way above its weight class.

Timex has been making its watches since 1854. They are known for their quality reasonably priced timepieces. The company designed the Expedition line of watches for rugged outdoor use. The watch is very durable and can take a beating while looking great.

Most watches at this price point don’t include a working chronograph. Timex included a 30-minute chronograph that measures to 1/20th of a second. There is nothing better with a chronograph than watching the hands sweep around the watch face, and this watch has a very smooth and precise movement. To touch another chronograph that is as good as the one Timex used in the Expedition, you are going to have to spend about three times the cost of this watch.

Timex made the 43-millimeter watch case out of brass. The Expedition used mineral glass for its crystal so it can take a beating without the cost of a sapphire crystal. You can swim without taking off the watch since it is waterproof up to 330ft. Timex is known for its Indiglo lamination, which enables the user to tell the time even in complete darkness.

I would recommend the tan 20-millimeter nylon strap, which enables anyone with a wrist up to 8-inches to wear the watch comfortably. Even though I love the Timex Expedition Field Chronograph Watch, it isn’t a good watch for those dads with a small wrist, but most men should be ok with the fit.

HP Tactical Rifle Stand (Price $69.95)

HP Tactical is known for its metal gun stands. Their newest entry into the market is a rifle stand for AR15s, AR10s, and rifles that use AICS-308 pattern magazines.

The HP Tactical stand is excellent for anyone that wants to display their favorite “evil black gun.” The stand does more than just that. I use the stand whenever I am working on one of my ARs. It has a minimal footprint, but it does a good job of balancing my rifles. It is easy to attach the rifle to the stand since it connects directly to the mag well.

HP Tactical CNC machines their stands out of aircraft-grade aluminum. The company then powder coats the stands using an epoxy. The epoxy helps protect the stands from standard clean products used in the cleaning of firearms.

I use HP Tactical stands in my firearm photography. Where most stands take away from the pictures, these stands add a bit of flair to my photographs. It saves me time from having to edit out the stands in Photoshop.

5.11 Shadowbox Polarized Sunglasses (Price $69.99)

One thing I don’t like about sunglasses that most shooters use is the style of the frames. I understand why companies design the shooting glasses the way that they do, but the looks just aren’t for me for daily wear. The 5.11 Shadowbox Polarized Sunglasses doesn’t share the wrap-around design with shooting eye protection.

These sunglasses have a more traditional design that doesn’t scream “tactical.” The lenses are polarized to cut down on glare and saves the wearer from eye fatigue. They also offer full protection against UVA/UVB rays from the sun. The glasses do an excellent job of blocking out the blinding light on sunny days.

Being a 5.11 product, the Shadowbox sunglasses are also ready for duty. The clothing company applied a coating to the lenses that prevent oil build-up and scratches. The company built the sunglasses so well that it complies with all CE requirements meaning it is genuinely eye protection.

The 5.11 Shadowbox Polarized Sunglasses are comfortable to wear, and I have dropped them many times, and they haven’t scratched or broke. I am really particular about the sunglasses I wear and these checks all boxes. I use these glasses daily over my designer brand eyewear. It also comes with a microfiber drawstring bag that the wearer can use to clean the sunglasses.

5.11 Response XR2 Flashlight (Price $109.99)

The 5.11 Response XR2 Flashlight is the brightest flashlight I own. It is a little pricey, but you get what you pay for in a flashlight.

At the heart of the 5.11 Response XR2 Flashlight is the Cree XHP50.2 LED, which puts out 2359 lumens of light on the high setting. In addition to the high setting, the flashlight has a medium setting that puts out 1334 lumens, a low setting that throws 75 lumens, and a strobe feature that also puts out 2359 lumen. These multitudes of settings give the user a lot of different options depending on the situation. The beam has a max distance of 215 meters. That is nearly 2 ½ football fields long.

The aluminum light is also lightweight yet durable. It weighs in at only nine ounces but sports an IP68 water resistance rating. That rating means that it is completely dustproof, and the users can submerge the flashlight in two meters of water without it sustaining any damage. The clip makes it easy to stay put in the user’s pocket.

Either four CR123 or two 18650 batteries power the 5.11 Response XR2. The flashlight runs for two hours on the max setting and an additional 40 minutes on the low setting. This flashlight would be my pick if I could only have one light with me in an emergency.

Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector (Price $139.99)

The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector is the Ferrari of ear protection, and the nicest pair I have ever owned.

The ear protection has a 26 dB noise reduction rating. It does a great job of cutting down the noise from gunshots to safe levels preventing hearing loss. If this sound reduction were the only thing the Peltor Sport Tactical 500 had going for it, then it wouldn’t be worth the money.

The ear protection uses 3M SMART Technologies to cut out the gun noise while amplifying voices using voice tracking. The sounds of those around me were crystal clear. One thing that amazed me about these earmuffs when I was using them outside was that the wind noise was minimal. I switched back to my Howard Leight Impact Sport Earmuff, and the difference was night and day. The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 outperformed the Howard Leight Impact Sport but also cost about three times as much.

I was also able to connect my Samsung Note10 to the Peltor earmuffs through Bluetooth technology easily. The sound quality was pretty good. The ear protection didn’t have the dynamic range or sound quality of my Bose earmuffs, but I don’t think that is where 3M put their development money. The sound is on par with Beats earmuffs.

The buttons on the Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector are intuitive, and 3M built-in voice guidance, which stopped me from being blind as to what buttons I was pushing. These headphones also have an auto-off feature, which is very helpful to me because I have a habit of leaving on my earmuffs, which leaves me with dead batteries.

Wrap Up

There are a lot of things you can buy your dad for father’s day, but the most important thing you can do is spend time with him. Take him shooting or fishing. Time is the most valuable thing we have and the memories that spending time with your father will make will last you both a lifetime.





About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.