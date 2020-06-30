Max Michel Earns Two Championship Titles at Texas State Open Championship

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG Captain and professional shooter Max Michel for his dual championship titles as the “Carry Optics” and “Overall” Champion at the 2020 Texas State Open Championship in Rosenberg, Texas, June 26-27, 2020.

“It’s great to see Max take the Carry Optics title at this year’s Texas State Open Championship. Carry Optics is Max’s specialty and he has worked hand in hand with the product management team at SIG SAUER Electro-Optics to develop the ROMEO3MAX red dot sight to elevate his already world-class capabilities, and make the ROMEO3MAX the premier competition sight,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “However, the icing on the cake in this competition was having Max earn the Overall Championship title. Max competed with his factory P320 XFIVE LEGION alongside PCC’s and race guns to take this Overall title, which really speaks to Max’s impressive skill as a professional shooter and dedication to his training as an elite athlete.”

To take his “Carry Optics” and “Overall” Champion titles at the 2020 Texas State Open Championship Max competed against 157 competitors through eleven stages. For competition Max used his P320 XFIVE LEGION with a ROMEO3MAX red dot sight and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition.

“After months away from competition it was great to get back out and compete. From the very first shot of the match I hit my rhythm, I was in sync with my equipment, and it felt really good as I worked my way through the stages,” said Michel. “I was focused, I was seeing things really clearly, and all of my SIG equipment ran perfectly to give me the edge I needed to win these titles for Team SIG. I am looking forward to building off of this performance and the winning momentum of Team SIG when I return to Texas next month to compete in the Double Tap Championship”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO3MAX red dot sight developed and used by Team SIG Captain and Professional Shooter Max Michel and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm competition ammunition can be purchased online at sigsauer.com/store or retailers everywhere.

