SIG’s Lena Miculek Earns Fourth Straight Title as USPSA PCC Lady’s National Champion

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG professional shooter Lena Miculek for defending her title as USPSA PCC Lady’s National Champion, and taking the High Lady title at the 2020 USPSA PCC Nationals for the fourth consecutive year. The 2020 USPSA PCC Nationals was held at the Universal Shooting Academy in Frostproof, FL, June 19-21, 2020.

“We are very proud of Lena for defending her title as the USPSA PCC Lady’s National Champion and being the only female to ever hold the title since the competition’s inception. This accomplishment speaks to her dedication and commitment to her PCC training, and her skill as a PCC shooter,” said Tom Taylor Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “As a member of Team SIG Lena works with our product management teams to further enhance and develop SIG products. At this year’s Nationals, Lena debuted a new stock that we are excited about for the MPX featuring multiple adjustment points that we are excited about, and will soon be available as an accessory purchase in the commercial market.”

To take her “High Lady” title at the 2020 USPSA PCC National Championship Miculek competed through 12 stages testing her skills and agility. For the competition, Miculek used her SIG SAUER MPX PCC with a ROMEO3XL reflex sight.

“After an extended time away from the competition it was great to get back to shooting competitively at this elite level for Team SIG. PCC competition is relatively new, and it is great to see the popularity of both the PCC platform and PCC competition gain momentum,” said Miculek. “This year’s nationals grew to nearly 250 competitors overall, and in the Lady’s Division especially, the competition was fierce and I was challenged throughout. My SIG equipment, combined with my focused PCC training routine leading up to the Nationals, gave me the advantage I needed to defend my PCC National Championship title and bring a second USPSA Nationals title in 2020 to Team SIG.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO3XL Reflex Optics used by Team SIG Pro Shooter Lena Miculek can be purchased online at sigsauer.com/store or retailers everywhere.

