Smith & Wesson Launches Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ Pistol

Springfield, MA -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. today launched the new Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ, chambered in 9mm, and featuring a variety of Performance Center upgrades.

Smith & Wesson Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ Pistol

Building on the popular M&P9 Shield EZ pistol, the new Performance Center models share the same easy-to-use features found across the entire M&P Shield EZ series and are further enhanced with premium Performance Center features. The Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ pistols are available with striking black, silver, and gold accents, and include a ported barrel, flat face trigger, tuned action, and more.

Tony Miele, Sr. Director, New Products and Performance Center, said, “Performance Center has the ability to design and manufacture specialty upgrades normally found in aftermarket work, straight from the factory. With the popularity of the M&P9 Shield EZ, we set out to develop Performance Center versions with porting, a tuned action, aftermarket sights, and more. These new pistols deliver easy-to-use features with the custom upgrades that our customers expect the Performance Center to deliver.”

Built for personal and home protection, the new Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ pistols are the latest addition to the M&P Shield EZ family and feature an 8+1 round capacity and a 3.8” barrel. The Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ pistol ships with two 8 round magazines that feature a load-assist tab for quick, easy loading, as well as a Picatinny-style equipment rail to accommodate accessories. The pistol also features an optimal M&P pistol 18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim, HI-VIZ Litewave H3 sights, and a light, crisp trigger.

The MSRP on the Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ pistols is $588.

To learn more about the new Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ pistols and the complete line of Performance Center firearms, including spec sheets and images, please click here.





