TX State Rifle Association: Media Bias the New Norm?

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The national public health and public safety emergencies over the last several months mostly silenced gun control groups. Now these tone-deaf tools of Michael Bloomberg trying to find their voice, with the enthusiastic help of the media.

Everytown for Gun Safety’s Political Director recently wrote an anti-gun and blatantly political opinion piece that the Austin American Statesman published on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Less than 72 hours later, TSRA’s Legislative Director submitted the piece below to the Statesman, to provide a pro-gun counterpoint. To no one’s surprise, the Statesman has thus far declined to publish it.

Remember Michael Bloomberg?

The guy who spent more than $1 billion on a disastrous failed bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Well, it looks like he's not taking the hint. So instead of trying to tell America what to do, he has decided to tell Texas what to do. All the way from New York City no less.

See Bloomberg has pledged to let his New York-based gun control groups (Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action) spend $8 million in the Lone Star State this election cycle so he can lay the groundwork to strip every law-abiding Texas gun owner of their right to keep and bear arms. Seems he hasn't been paying attention to the news.

News like how the COVID-19 outbreak sidelined as much as 20% of local law enforcement and how those still well enough to protect and serve were told not to arrest crooks for minor crimes like breaking and entering. News about looters and arsonists using the backdrop of political protests to destroy businesses and personal property in cities across the nation. News covering skyrocketing gun sales as people realize they are the best and last line of defense for themselves, their loved ones, and their homes. Not that a billionaire with armed personal bodyguards would understand such a thing, but that won't stop him from whipping out his checkbook to take away your rights.

This election year, you will see Bloomberg-backed opinion pieces calling for “common sense” gun laws that chip away at your rights. You will see New York-financed ads that are heavy on emotion but light on facts. And you will see Everytown-backed candidates saying they are gun owners who enjoy hunting and shooting BUT. And that is when you know they are all in against your rights. Because whenever someone says something positive and follows it with a, “but” you know everything before the “but” was a farce.

It's time for all law-abiding gun owners to truly become single issue voters. Know where the candidates stand and if they stand against you then you have no choice but to acknowledge that position and deny them your vote.

Recognize the hypocrisy of the gun control movement and the radicalization of its advocates. Realize that “common sense” gun laws have little to do with common sense and everything to do with saddling you with as many restrictions as possible. So, you can't carry this gun. So, you can't hunt with that gun. So, you can't buy more than one gun a month. So, you can't buy any guns at all. Sound preposterous? Then why is Everytown, one of Bloomberg's crown jewels, endorsing a candidate for President who promised to appoint failed presidential contender Beto O'Rourke as the country's “gun czar”? That guy who said, “Hell yes, we're going to take your guns.”

Every Texas gun owner must make sure they're registered to vote. They must identify their pro-Second Amendment candidates at the local, state, and federal levels. Support these candidates. Volunteer for these candidates. And most importantly vote for these candidates at every turn.

At the Battle of Gonzales, the start of the Texas Revolution, Colonel Domingo de Ugartechea demanded the Texas revolutionaries surrender a cannon mounted on a roof for defense. The Texians raised a flag with an image of the cannon and the words “Come and take it”.

Well coming they are. And they mean to take it. The only question is if you will stand by as they do.

