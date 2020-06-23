Viridian Weapon Technologies Announces Custom Gun & Laser Packages

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out AmmoLand's Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Viridian Weapon Technologies excited to announce custom gun packages exclusively available to Viridian customers! (Yes—you heard that right. You can buy gun/laser packages directly from us.)

Viridian Weapon Technologies is now your one-stop-shop for reliable and trusted everyday carry setups including pre-packaged firearms and laser sight weapon combos.

Deals like the FN 509 9mm pistol with Viridian X5L-FDE Gen 2 Green Laser Sight and Tactical Light for only $849.00. Or the SIG SAUER P365 SAS 9mm handgun with Viridian REACTOR Green Laser Sight for only $699.00.

*Important: All firearms must be transferred to the customer through a licensed FFL dealer in the customer’s state of residence. See the firearm transfer procedure here.

About Viridian Weapon Technologies

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian Weapon Technologies is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military and law enforcement markets. Viridian is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators, and several shooting accessories including the TacLoc® Holsters. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA. More information is available at ViridianWeaponTech.com.