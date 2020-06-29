Winchester Ammo Now Offers 350 Legend, 450 Bushmaster Components

East Alton, Il -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition is expanding its component line with a variety of new bullets, primers, wads, and several new types of brass shell cases. The components will also be available in new bold packaging designs that include red, black, and white graphics.

In addition, Winchester pistol and rifle bullets in 500-count packages will now be available in sturdy, stackable cardboard boxes, with the 100-count bullets available in plastic boxes.

Some of the recent additions to the component offerings include USA Ready match-grade primers, 350 Legend shell cases, and bullets, 450 Bushmaster shell cases, and 6.5 Creedmoor bullets.

Reloading is a fun and rewarding hobby that allows hunters and recreational shooters to customize loads to specific needs and extend their love of shooting into another pastime.

