U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Introducing the new series from Blackhawk, No Fail. In each episode, we share the story of some of this world's most elite individuals and how their own No Fail Mission shaped them to become the people they are today.

In the debut episode, we meet Former Navy SEAL, owner of Kennedy Defense, and new Blackhawk ambassador Travis Kennedy. Kennedy completed two combat deployments in Afghanistan, and in the first episode of the No Fail series, he opens up about the courage and heroism he witnessed as a Special Operations Combat Medic–and the No Fail spirit that drove him to never back down, even in the most dangerous situations.

