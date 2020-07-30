GOA Praises NH Governor’s Veto of Elder Care Gun Confiscation Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) and its New Hampshire members are thanking Gov. Chris Sununu for his veto of House Bill 1660, a bill that targeted senior citizens’ Second Amendment-protected rights.

Gov. Sununu cited constitutional infringements and grassroots involvement as reasons for vetoing the bill, stating, “[T]he legislation would permit a court to enter a temporary order with or without actual notice to the person against whom the order is being sought. This and other provisions could lead to violations of an individual's rights under the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution, as well as similar provisions within the New Hampshire Constitution. These concerns were raised repeatedly in the work my office engaged in with legislators and advocates.”

Alan Rice, New Hampshire Director of Gun Owners of America, stated, “I thank all of GOA’s members and supporters who took action to help prompt the Governor’s veto. By vetoing HB 1660, Governor Sununu kept his perfect Second Amendment record intact. To be sure, he has vetoed every single word of gun control that the radical left legislature has sent him. Then, when COVID-19 hit, he designated the firearms industry as ‘essential.’ He has been a solid friend of the Second Amendment.”