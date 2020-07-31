Hunter Safety System Shadow Treestand Harness Introduced

DANVILLE, Ala. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Known for its premium line of treestand harnesses, Hunter Safety System is now entering into a new price-point category with the introduction of its Shadow harness. This new harness is the latest in affordable treestand safety. Simple by design yet comfortable and extremely rugged, the Shadow is a great harness at an incredible value, priced at just $49.99.

Hunter Safety System Shadow Treestand Harness

At a mere 27 oz., the new Shadow is the lightest harness in the Hunter Safety System line. Like all Hunter Safety System harnesses, the Shadow features a comfortable fit design and tactical release buckles so that it goes on easy and has no dangling straps or weave-through buckles. It can be worn over lightweight clothes or underneath cold-weather gear for all season use. Whether you are a seasoned hunter or just entering the market, the Shadow is a great harness.

“The Shadow harness is our most economical harness, but it still retains the quality customers have come to expect from Hunter Safety System,” said Joe Laseter, sales manager. “We believe it is the best harness available at this price point.”

The new Shadow harness is tested for safety and conforms to all the standards recognized by the Treestand Manufacture’s Association. It comes with the standard tree strap, suspension relief strap, safe-use instructions and DVD and it is backed by the trusted Hunter Safety System name.

The new economical Shadow comes in black and will be available at retailers the second week in August for a suggested retail price of $49.99.





Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Danville, Ala., Hunter Safety System is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative deer hunting gear and hunting equipment for the serious hunter. The company has exclusive rights for use of ElimiShield in the hunting industry. For additional information, write to: The Hunter Safety System, 8237 Danville Road, Danville, AL 35619; call toll-free 877-296-3528; or visit www.hssvest.com.