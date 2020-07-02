North Carolina’s Gov. (D) Cooper Vetoes Bipartisan Right To Carry in Church Bill

Opinion

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- Breaking news, NRA-ILA's North Carolina State Director​​, D.J. Spiker, released the following statement today regarding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of HB 652 the Bipartisan Right To Carry in Church Bill.

“It's disappointing that Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill without even reading it. Had he had read it, he would know the legislation only applies to churches that operate schools and simply allows parishioners to carry when the schools are not in session, and only if​ the church wishes to opt-in.” “But such a revelation is not surprising as his term in the Executive Mansion has been littered with relentless attacks upon the Second Amendment. By vetoing HB 652, a bill that passed with bipartisan support, Cooper continues to demonstrate that his administration cares little about personal property rights while focusing on the belief that the people should only do as the government demands.”

