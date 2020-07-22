SIG Brings SIG-Anti-Snag (SAS) Technology to P938

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the P938 SAS (SIG Anti-Snag) pistol, bringing new innovation to this popular lightweight, micro-compact, concealed carry pistol.

“When we introduced the SAS technology with the P365 it was immensely popular, and the demand for this new technology in the concealed carry market was immediate. The SIG P938 is a very popular micro-compact pistol, so the addition of the SAS technology was a natural fit for this platform,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Our proprietary SAS technology removes all the snag points from the pistol for a seamless draw. The integrated, flush-mounted FT Bullseye sight mounted directly into the slide is intuitive, and easy for the untrained eye to pick-up for fast target acquisition.”

The SIG SAUER P938 SAS is a 9mm, single action only (SAO), hammer-fired, alloy frame pistol with a Nitron finish. The pistol features the SIG Anti-Snag (SAS) technology slide treatment with a flush-mounted FT bullseye fiber-tritium night sight, an ambidextrous thumb safety, and ships with (1) 7-round magazine.

P938 SAS:

Overall length: 5.9 inches

5.9 inches Overall height: 3.8 inches

3.8 inches Overall width: 1.1 inches

1.1 inches Barrel length: 3.0 inches

3.0 inches Weight: 16 oz.

The SIG SAUER P938 SAS is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the P938 SAS, or watch the product video with Phil Strader, Pistol Product Manager, visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.