USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has an overlooked deal on the Smith & Wesson SD9VE 4″ 9mm Stainless Pistol with 16+1 round capacity for just $329.99 after coupon code “VSA” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Read AmmoLand's review of the S&W SD9VE Handgun and see how with just a simple upgrade (part links on the review page) this top-performing pistol can be a shockingly good stand-out weapon.

The Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm Pistol weighs a lightweight 22.7 oz. and features a polymer frame with a stainless-steel slide and barrel. The semiautomatic double-action pistol has a Picatinny rail and comes with two 16-round magazines. MAKE : SMITH & WESSON

MODEL : SD9VE

Action Type: Striker Fired

Barrel Length: 4″

Capacity: 16+1-Round

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Finish: Stainless

Front Sight: White Dot

Length: 7.2″

Magazine Included: 2 x 16-Round

Magazine Type: Removable

Muzzle: Plain

Rear Sight: Fixed

Stock Material: Polymer

Weight: 1.42 lbs White-dot dovetail front and rear sights.

