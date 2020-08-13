Below the Radar: Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists Use of Ghost Guns Act

United States – One of the things that can make life harder for Second Amendment supporters is when government money gets used to create anti-Second Amendment propaganda. Often, that propaganda can be couched in the form of mandated reports.

This is the goal of HR 2621, the Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists Use of Ghost Guns Act. Introduced by Representative Max Rose (D-NY), this bill requires an annual “assessment” by the Department of Homeland Security on the threat of terrorists using so-called “ghost guns.” This bill has been reported out of committee and could be taken up at any time.

Now, we don’t have to look far to see past instances where government-funded research and reports became propaganda weapons aimed at our Second Amendment rights. Much of this was from Centers for Disease Control research that was used for painting firearms as a “public health” issue that needed to be addressed – with more restrictions on our rights.

In this case, the goal is to try to wipe out the ability to make your own firearms. In the case of AR-15-style rifles, there are a lot of “80 percent” receivers or blanks that some who wish to exercise their Second Amendment right by building their own firearm can acquire. Since they are non-functional, they are not considered firearms, and until the work is done, they are little more than paperweights. In any case, if someone is building a firearm for their own use, that is perfectly legal. Since they are not in the business of making firearms, they don’t need a FFL.

That said, anti-Second Amendment extremists have been going after home-built firearms. They call them “ghost guns,” and misinterpret the law to make it seem that people are making guns without serial numbers and handing them off to bad guys.

Now, as was the case with “cop killer” bullets and “plastic guns,” much of this is hype intended to stoke fear amongst our fellow Americans. The Brady Campaign used those campaigns in the past with some success, and these days, the push comes from the likes of Bloomberg’s Everytown group.

The thing is, just as was the case with the “cop killer bullet” and “plastic gun” campaigns, the fact remains that current laws on the books can address wrongdoing involving home-made firearms. Many anti-Second Amendment extremists are confident most Americans don’t understand what is covered under 18 USC 922 and 18 USC 924, some of which covers the concerns they raise about “ghost guns.”

With the state of the vast majority of today’s national media, their confidence, sadly is well-placed. Especially if they could get a series of annual propaganda documents from Homeland security. Second Amendment supporters need to contact their Senators and Representative and politely ask them to oppose HR 2621. Taxpayer funds should go for efforts like Operation LeGend, not propaganda targeting our rights.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.