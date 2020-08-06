Republican Attorney’s General Association Responds to Attack on NRA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- August 6th, 2020 – The New York Attorney General, a liberal Democrat, today filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association. Republican Attorneys General Association Chairman Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement in response to this manipulation of our legal system for political gain.

“Lawless liberals have hit a new low in their pursuit of defunding the police, discarding the Second Amendment, and deterring our ability to protect ourselves. The New York Attorney General is shamefully abusing her power to target a political adversary, the same way a Saint Louis prosecutor did last month when she took guns away from citizens trying to protect themselves. This action is no different than what Democrats did during the shameful impeachment of President Trump: an attempt to use the levers of government to go after political opponents. “From their endorsement of the “defund the police” movement to canceling our Founding Fathers, and now canceling our founding principles, there has been a troubling pattern from the Democrat attorneys general in recent months. We must stop the madness. Fortunately, the American people can read the tea leaves of this lawsuit – it is a partisan hit job aimed at empowering the mob and endangering law-abiding citizens, who respect the Second Amendment.”

About RAGA:

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) is the only national organization whose mission is electing Republicans to the Office of State Attorney General (AG). RAGA collaborates with our current Republican attorneys general and recruits outstanding candidates, providing them assistance with research, message development, and financial support.

In 1999, five Republican AGs formed RAGA to address the lack of commitment by their Democrat counterparts to defend federalism, adhere to the law, and apply a commonsense, free market approach to governing. Since then, RAGA has multiplied its effectiveness, and in 2019 helped elect all three Republican attorneys general candidates in a clean sweep, securing a majority of Republican AGs across the country. This success is a direct result of our high-quality candidates and strong financial support from our members.