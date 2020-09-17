Aero Precision Behind the Scenes: Manufacturing Expansion ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Tacoma, Washington – -(AmmoLand.com)- This year has set an unprecedented demand for the firearms industry. All of us at Aero Precision are constantly being asked by our valued customers what we are doing to adapt to these extreme conditions.

We pride ourselves on being able to provide an affordable product to the end-user without sacrificing the quality that you have come to expect from Aero Precision. Increasing our manufacturing capacity during these trying times while maintaining our high standards is something we take very seriously.

Watch in this video as Derek, our VP of Manufacturing shows you some of the steps we have taken to increase our overall output and adapt to the current climate of the firearms industry. Derek discusses the efforts that go in to keeping up with demand during industry surges at a rapidly growing firearms manufacturing company, including manufacturing expansion, machine setup, creating efficiencies, focus on quality control, and more.

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision is known for two things: superior engineering & machining, and the ability to get the customer what they need when they need it. Their products have been recognized across the country by members of the military and law enforcement communities for one simple fact – they work better. Aero Precision’s roots are deeply tied to aerospace, and the company’s drive for clean, perfect engineering and machining stems from that. When you’re building something that will fly in the air, there is no margin for error. The team at Aero takes that same approach in the firearms industry. Not every manufacturer will have razor thin tolerance levels. Not every manufacturer will personally oversee the development, design, and machining of every part that comes off the line. Aero Precision is not every manufacturer.

Manufacturing a great receiver isn’t just about what the end product looks like. It’s about what it feels like, how it works, how it handles and performs. Aero Precision pushes the boundaries of manufacturing and challenges the status quo by constantly looking for new ways to use, develop, or evolve existing processes. By personally designing and engineering state of the science tooling in-shop, they are able to leverage the latest machine tool technologies to provide you with components of the highest quality.