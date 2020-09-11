Below the Radar: Jaime’s Law

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- While we place a lot of the focus on defending against laws that target firearms, anti-Second Amendment extremists also target ammunition. In a way, this ammunition control can be worse – because those who exercise their Second Amendment rights need to purchase ammunition.

Now, those who exercise their Second Amendment rights will buy ammunition for any number of reasons: Actual use for personal protection or hunting, training and practice to ensure familiarity with the firearms that they might own, and even storing some for emergencies. These days, getting ammo is pretty easy, all things considered. In most states, you can either order online or pick it up at a local FFL.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants to change that, proposing S 1924, Jaime’s Law. A companion version, HR 1705, was introduced in the House by Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz. This legislation would place background checks on any and all ammunition sales. It was also, like a number of anti-Second Amendment proposals, is also named for someone who was a victim of someone’s misuse of firearms, in this case Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting.

Those living in California know what messes that the background checks can cause for law-abiding citizens who simply want to exercise their constitutional rights. It has been a host of red tape that these people have to deal with. Lucky ones can go across state lines to stock up, but it is often a big problem for people like Olympian Kim Rhode.

This legislation is particularly maddening for Second Amendment supporters. We know just how badly the bumbling cowards of Broward County botched the numerous chances they had to stop the Parkland shooting from happening at all. In fact, Scott Israel was rightly removed as Broward County Sheriff by Ron DeSantis. He’s trying to get his old job back – and hopefully, that run fails.

But Second Amendment supporters also know how the FBI fumbled at least one opportunity to stop it. Yet Blumenthal and Wasserman Schultz are instead punishing millions of Americans for this shooting – for a crime they did not commit. This is a clear example of an injustice being inflicted – and for what? It’s not about making the country safer.

The fact of the matter is that existing laws provide an opening to deal with prohibited persons who have even one round of ammunition in their possession. Second Amendment supporters need to contact their Senators and Representative and politely urge them to oppose S 1924 and HR 1705.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.