Daisy Powerline P51 Slingshot – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When you’re up camping you need to have some fun activities for the kids to do. Although as I think back, I guess when our kids were small we’d hike up mountains, go fishing and let them pick flowers and collect rocks. And then if they had any time they’d plink cans around camp with their BB guns.

As time passes though you seem to collect more toys that enhances your camping trips. I‘m reminded of this since we just got back down from the mountains at midnight last night. There are a few more cool items now than I had as a kid. Throwing hatchets, throwing knives and of course this weekend we had an archery target so all of us could touch up our archery skills.

But there’s another cool item that you ought to check out-the ole slingshot. As a kid we’d cut strips off of my dad’s old defunct electrical gloves. Me and my buddies all had homemade slingshots. I remember as a kid one-day Jeff Shaw said he wasn’t going to quit until he got a bird. We hunted for hours and finally, he did get a sparrow.

But it was hard to hit much in those days. Every pebble you picked up varied in size/wt. so the trajectory was changing every shot. Nothing was consistent. But have no fear. Daisy solved the world’s problems with their new Daisy Powerline P51 Slingshot. I haven’t chronographed how fast they shoot but they zip along pretty fast. I had it up camp this weekend and we had some BB’s penetrate into a water bottle.

I haven’t shot it enough yet to be very accurate yet but I think I should be able to kill some grouse this fall when backpacking. The big BB’s would thump one pretty hard. That’d be fun to pick up one or two of them for dinner. A couple of years ago Fredy, Brian and I picked up some for dinner while backpacking in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area. We cooked them on a smooth river rock we put in the middle of the fire and on sticks.

It looks like that Daisy makes four different models of slingshots with the Daisy Powerline P51 Slingshot being the coolest one. Daisy is smart in that they offer three types of BB’s for the slingshot connoisseur. With their consistent wt./size BB’s you will be more accurate and consistent but of course, it will add to your shooting cost. Eventually, you’ll progress to just shooting pebbles. Seems I remember some guy named David that did ok with using some small smooth river stones against a guy name Goliath.

But Daisy was smart to offer factory BB’s so you can be consistent in your shooting if so desired plus, they’ll make more off of the BB’s than they do off of the actual slingshots themselves. Here are the three BB’s that they offer.

½” glass ammo MSRP $4.99 for 75 ½” steel BB’s MSRP $4.99 for 250 (I went with these since you get the most shots for your $$). 3/8” steel BB’s. MSRP $4.99 for 70

So if you want some good old-fashioned fun for you and your family to enjoy on your next camping trip, pick up a couple of Daisy Powerline P51 Slingshots and set up a line of tin cans and water bottles to plink at. Or maybe put a Coke can on your mother-in-law’s head and shoot it off (and soak her when it burst).

It will be hard to find something more fun that the above scenario but like I said above, I want to try to pick up some grouse this fall. Or you could use one to as a nonlethal option to running off stray dogs or cats. Or something else that I’m thinking of is to shoot rocks down into draws to spook out game. Hmmm, mount it on the side of your rifle so it’s handy. Well, we’ll quit with that one! The MSRP on the Daisy Powerline P51 Slingshot is $15.99. That’s not much for something that you can have this much fun with.





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you're having trouble.”