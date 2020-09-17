Everytown And Mom’s Demand Action Step Up Attacks on Gun Owners of America

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Two Bloomberg front groups, Everytown and Mom’s Demand Action, have started targeting Gun Owners of America with attacks on Twitter, showing the increasing power of the gun-rights group.

Everytown’s Tweet read: “Gun Owners of America has defended the Kenosha shooter & touted dangerous conspiracy theories about some of the most tragic mass shootings in America. Any candidate that accepts a donation or endorsement from GOA is co-signing these actions.” Shannon Watts, founder of Mom’s Demand tweeted: “A spokesperson for Gun Owners of America, a gun lobbying organization even more extreme than the NRA, on the teen who killed Kenosha protesters: “He used a firearm in the way it’s supposed to be used … he wasn’t reckless. He wasn’t firing into a crowd.”

Everytown calls Kyle Rittenhouse the “Kenosha shooter.” Rittenhouse is a 17-year-old teenager that a business owner asked to help protect property. The teenager spent the day cleaning up graffiti from the previous night’s riots. Rioters burned and looted businesses the night before because of the police shooting of a man that police tried to arrest due to a warrant for sexual assault.

Rittenhouse was interviewed earlier in the night, and the reporter asked what he was doing in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse explained he was there to protect the business and render first aid to whoever needed it regardless of sides. Everytown’s propaganda seems to try to lump Rittenhouse with past mass murderers.

Violent protestors lit a dumpster on fire and tried to push it into a police barricade. Rittenhouse used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. The enraged crowd attacked Rittenhouse, and someone fired a shot. Rittenhouse turned around only to have convicted child molester Joseph throw something at him. The man who raped five boys continued to charge Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, who was armed with an AR15, allegedly shot and killed Rosenbaum.

Other rioters started chasing Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old tried to retreat, but he tripped and fell to the ground. A man with a criminal history pulled out a handgun and pointed the gun at Rittenhouse. Before he had a chance to shoot the teen, Rittenhouse shot him in the bicep. A third man attacked the teen with a skateboard, and Rittenhouse shot him in the chest.

The media demonized Rittenhouse. Joe Biden falsely claimed that the teen was a member of a white supremacist militia. There is no evidence to support Biden’s claim. GOA called out Biden for flaming the fires of discord for making baseless claims. GOA also called out the former Vice President and anti-gun advocate’s demonization of the right to self-defense.

Gun Owners of America believe that self-defense is a human right. Regardless of age, the video evidence shows Rittenhouse only defending himself. No evidence shows the teen as an aggressor. Rioters have attacked people from coast to coast, including the murder of a Trump supporter in Portland.

Everytown for Gun Safety also claimed that the gun-rights group peddled conspiracies. The rabid anti-gun group did not list a single conspiracy that GOA has pushed to its membership, or anyone else. Looking through past GOA posts, tweets, and alerts, AmmoLand did not turn up any talk of “false flags” or any other conspiracies. AmmoLand also could not find any interviews with GOA staff talking about conspiracy theories.

Recently, USA Today op-ed contributor Justin McFarlin wrote an article claiming that guns are now “white privilege.” He says it is dangerous for a black person to be armed. McFarlin claimed to be a firearms instructor and a gun owner. After looking into McFarlin’s background, it appears that he is an employee for Everytown for Gun Safety. In the anti-gun advocate’s article, he talks about whites using guns to intimate black protestors. The report shows a picture of two people—one in a Hawaiian shirt and the other holding up a rifle. AmmoLand noticed someone turned up the contrast in the image. AmmoLand was able to track down the two people pictured to try to figure out the reason for the contrast adjustment.

The man in the Hawaiian shirt is Mike Dunn. He was speaking at a Second Amendment rally in Richmond hosted by Black Lives Matter 757. The man holding up the rifle is Brent “Pops” Holmes. In a further twist of irony, Holmes is a black gun owner and advocate.

This omission left gun advocates wondering if Everytown was the one that was spreading conspiracy theories and fake news? One of these gun-rights advocates is GOA’s Senior Vice President, Erich Pratt.

“It appears that the picture in question was doctored to peddle the conspiracy that whites in general – and hence, Kyle Rittenhouse by inference – are gunning for black victims,” Pratt said. “But the picture shows the exact opposite to be true, which underscores just how desperate are the anti-gun conspirators on the Left to bury the real truth.”

Everytown did not respond to AmmoLand’s request for comment.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.