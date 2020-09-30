Federal Ammunition Introduce FireStick to Revolutionize Hunting with Muzzleloaders

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- As long as there have been muzzleloading firearms, their shooters have been burdened by reliability, consistency, and safety concerns. The new Federal Premium FireStick solves those issues. It is the main component of a whole new ignition system that uses an encapsulated propellant charge inserted from the breech, with the bullet loaded from the muzzle. The result is a safer, cleaner, more convenient, and reliable way to hunt with a muzzleloader. Shipments of this new product have begun to arrive at dealers.

The FireStick charge is completely impervious to moisture. It features clean-burning Hodgdon Triple Eight powder and is loaded to the same tight tolerances as other Federal Premium factory ammunition. This ensures shot-to-shot consistency and accuracy that muzzleloaders have never experienced before. FireStick can be removed quickly, simply and safely by slipping it out of the action—there’s no need to fire the rifle to unload it.

“The primary benefit of the FireStick is best-in-class safety. Its design allows for a hunter to quickly and easily uninstall it whenever needed, such as to cross a fence, climb into a treestand, enter a blind, or ride in a vehicle,” said Federal Muzzleloader Product Manager Dan Compton. “It also delivers a safer shooting experience because using factory-controlled, precision-measured, pre-filled powder charges eliminates the risk of accidentally over-charging a rifle to dangerous levels.”

Features & Benefits

Polymer charge filled with clean-burning Hodgdon Triple Eight powder

Charges from the breech of Traditions NitroFire rifle

Bullet loads from the muzzle

Totally impervious to moisture and the elements

Same tight tolerances and quality controls as loaded ammunition

Fast, effortless loading and unloading

Shooter inserts 209 shotgun primer (not included)

The FireStick can be used with the shooter’s choice of bullets and primers. It is the perfect match for Federal Premium Trophy Copper or Lead Tipped muzzleloader bullets and 209 Muzzleloading Primers. Currently, the FireStick is only compatible with the new NitroFire rifle from Traditions. Initially, FireStick will be available from dealers of Federal Ammunition and Traditions Firearms. Learn more at: https://www.federalpremium.com/firestick.html.

Part No. / Description / MSRP

PMZFS100T8 / 100-grain FireStick / $26.99

PMZFS120T9 / 120-grain FireStick / $26.99

