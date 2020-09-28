Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the popular Foxtrot Mike Products Glock Style Ultra Light 45 ACP AR Pistol with the MFT Brace in stock for $659.00. Limit 1 per household. Quantities exceeding 1 will not allow checkout. This is a Primary Arms exclusive and these will sell out again. What 45ACP is not your thing? Well, the 9mm version is also back in stock a few buck$ less and found here.

The Foxtrot Mike Products Glock Style Ultralight .45 ACP AR Pistol is a blowback pistol chambered in 45 ACP. It features a smooth pistol length buffer tube and buffer/recoil spring combination tuned to reliably cycle a wide variety of ammunition. The Foxtrot Mike (FM) heavy .45 bolt reduces bolt bounce ensuring safe and smooth feeling action. The upper and lower receivers are machined from billet aluminum allowing for a greater degree of customizability and a long service life. The FM45 AR pistol magazine well and upper receiver feed ramps are machined for use with Glock magazines. It is easily customizable due to its compatibility with standard AR-15 parts like a trigger, pistol grip, and safety selector. The integrated magazine release is much larger and easier to reach than the Mil-Spec alternative allowing for quicker magazine changes. This FM-45 features the popular Mission First Tactical (MFT) pistol brace. Features: .45 ACP

Billet upper and lower receiver

Glock compatible magazine well, receiver, and bolt

Enlarged magazine release

Blow back recoil mechanism

Smooth pistol length buffer tube

Blast diffuser muzzle device

Mil-Spec AR-15 lower parts kit

M-LOK handguard

MFT pistol brace Feature-rich, high-quality, and affordable, Foxtrot Mike Products offer cutting edge solutions utilizing the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes available.

