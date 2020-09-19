National Shooting Sports Month Gets a Boost With SW Gearbox Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Smith & Wesson has agreed to sponsor a “+ONE Concealed Carry” Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month and the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots Series.

was founded in 1852 by Horace Smith & D.B. Wesson. From the beginning, Smith & Wesson firearms were noted for their innovative design, high-quality production, and reliability. Today, Smith & Wesson manufactures a variety of pistols, revolvers, and rifles designed for sport, recreation, personal protection, and professional use.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Smith & Wesson +ONE Concealed Carry Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $2,100, includes:

1 S&W M&P9 Shield EZ 9mm pistol

1 S&W Model 60 .38/.357 revolver

1 Lockdown Puck security monitoring system

2 Lockdown combo locks

1 Crimson Trace LG 459G for the S&W M&P9 Shield EZ

1 Crimson Trace LG 305 for the S&W Model 60

1 S&W Tactical Range Bag

1 S&W Officer folder knife

1 S&W Delta Force CS-20 flashlight

“We greatly appreciate S&W building out this awesome ‘+ONE Concealed Carry’ Gearbox Giveaway,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “With two guns and Lockdown, Crimson Trace, and Smith & Wesson accessories for both, this package provides the lucky winner with all the tools necessary to take the spirit of the +ONE Movement to heart by inviting someone new to the range for some safe, fun trigger time.” “We’re pleased to see the NSSF supporting National Shooting Sports Month through the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots Series, and we’re excited to offer a Smith & Wesson Gearbox Giveaway for this program,” said Matt Spafford, Media Manager for Smith & Wesson.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org