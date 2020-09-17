NJ Mag Ban Case: Gun Group Asks Full 3rd Circuit To Reconsider Bad Panel Decision

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- September 16, 2020. Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) has filed legal papers asking the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to reconsider our appeal after the recent bad decision of a 3-judge panel which tossed the case on technical grounds. See a copy of the newly filed papers here.

If ANJRPC's request is granted, then the original decision of the three-judge panel would be set aside, and the full panel of up to 15 circuit judges would take a fresh look at our appeal and make its own independent decision.

If ANJRPC's request is denied, or if the full panel of judges were to also decide against us, the case could then be in a position to move to the U.S. Supreme Court.

ANJRPC has received numerous inquiries as to what impact the Ninth Circuit's recent decision (invalidating California's magazine ban which is similar to New Jersey's) has on the pending case here. The Ninth Circuit's decision is controlling in that particular circuit, but it could have an influential effect on what the full Third Circuit does in response to ANJRPC's latest request. But the Ninth Circuit's ruling was also made by a 3-judge panel and California is also asking for that full Court of Appeals to rehear that case, so the Ninth Circuit's decision could change.

Whichever way magazine bans are ultimately treated in the mid-level circuit courts in the U.S., the issue appears headed eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court. [let us hope that is a Trump Court, not a Biden appointed Court]





About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs: The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state, and federal level that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org