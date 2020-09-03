 SOG TAC XR Blackout Folder EDC Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I am currently testing the SOG TAC XR Blackout partially serrated folder. Right when I pulled it out of the package it impressed me as a functional EDC. I’ll list out why it impressed me. First off it came out of the package razor sharp. Not all knives come sharp from the factory.

SOG TAC XR BLACKOUT FOLDER

I also like the handle. I feel like I have a firm grip on it for quite a few reasons.

It has a thick handle which fills my hand. It is also has a full-length handle so even my little finger has a solid grip on it. The G-10 roughed up texture is not slippery. The top of the spine on the blade has some aggressive thumb grooves Both sides of the front of the handle have thumb grooves for when you’re holding your thumb in either position, which is a unique feature. The hilt of the handle has grooves where the heel of your hand rests.

Other features that you might like. It has a reversible pocket clip and a hole in the hilt in which you can tie in a lanyard.

Now for the knife itself. To rapidly deploy your knife, you have two options. It has a thumb stud or you can use the flipper, which is what I like. I am thumb stud challenged, so I’m glad it has the flipper. With the mere flip of the wrist you are now ready for action. I think I’d like the flipper better if it had two more finger grooves forward of the last one.

They actually advertise three opening options. The third method is to pull back on the lock and flip your wrist to open it. I can almost master this method. It seems to work best for me if I pull back on the lock and flip my wrist. Just as I perform the flipping motion, I release the lock.

I like the design of the blade It has a definite point with a 3.39” blade. I like longer blades so this one is adequate for my taste. Not a right or wrong, just what I like. I got the blade with the partially serrated edge (which is 1”). I think that I am slowly switching over and liking a partially serrated edge on some of my backpacking type of knives.

The SOG Tac XR Blackout folder is a stout feeling knife and has an MSRP of $79.95. And as is usual, we will close with the specs.

SOG’s XR Lock allows for smooth, controlled one-handed opening when intended with kick opener, thumb stud, or holding back the lock and flicking out the blade. Provides the ultimate built-in blade locking security when open, able to withstand 1500 pounds of force.

OVERALL LENGTH – 8.00 in

CLOSED LENGTH – 4.65 in

BLADE LENGTH – 3.39 in

WEIGHT – 5.3 oz

BLADE STEEL TYPE – CRYO D2

BLADE THICKNESS – 0.13 in

HANDLE MATERIAL – G10

HANDLE COLOR – Blackout

OPENING MECHANISM – XR, Thumb stud, Kick

LOCKING MECHANISM – XR

FINISH – Black Titanium Nitride

BLADE SHAPE – Clip Point

EDGE TYPE – Partially Serrated

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN – China

CRYO D2 STEEL A versatile high-carbon tool steel that is cryogenically heat-treated to SOG’s unique performance specifications. D2 provides the ideal combination of edge retention and durability for long term use with ease of maintenance.







About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”