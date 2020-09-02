U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Winchester has agreed to sponsor a “+ONE” Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

Winchester once again has stepped forward in support of the NSSF, and the shooting sports, by donating a fantastic prize package for this year’s National Shooting Sports Month. For more than 150 years Winchester has been an innovator and leader in the shooting sports and hunting world. From legendary lever actions and classic shotguns to today’s innovative new products such as the XPR rifle, Wildcat 22LR and ammunition products such as Long Beard XR and 350 Legend, the Winchester Ammunition and Winchester Repeating Arms legacy continues proudly into 21st century America. Now more than ever, Winchester is contributing to the hunting and shooting sports communities through investments in recreational shooting and conservation organizations and through the development of exciting new firearms and ammunition products to meet customer’s needs.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Winchester’s Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $2,100, includes:

1 Winchester XPR bolt-action rifle 6.5 Creedmoor

1 $500 certificate for purchasing Winchester ammunition

1 Winchester 42-inch custom-made pub table with footrest

2 Winchester 30-inch-tall red swivel bar stools (2)

1 Checkerboard ammo box

1 Winchester OGIO overnight rolling luggage bag

1 Winchester red floor mat (choice of vertical or horizontal)

1 Winchester gun cleaning mat only

1 Winchester gun cleaning kit (choice of pistol & rifle or shotgun)

1 Winchester red gun case

1 Range & Go range bag

1 Winchester black military beverage tumbler

1 Winchester military hoodie sweatshirt

1 Winchester American flag T-shirt

1 Winchester military flag ballcap

“Winchester’s Gearbox Giveaway speaks to the fact that people who shoot and hunt extend those passions to their lifestyles. They’re proud of their firearms, proud of the people who made them and the history behind them,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We love that Winchester gave a big nod to that lifestyle with a package that’s completely set to outfit a man-cave, she-shed, private clubhouse, family room or reloading room—and then threw in one heck of a rifle and a bench full of ammo to boot!” “The shooting sports are a very special activity that many people participate in and enjoy,” said Matt Campbell, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Winchester. “The camaraderie, the competition and the thrill of making a challenging shot are all things we as shooting enthusiasts cherish, and it’s our sincere hope that initiatives such as National Shooting Sports Month will help raise awareness and draw more members to our community.”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of events, classes, shoots, and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities.

National Shooting Sports Month Gearbox Giveaways have been such a success that NSSF is extending them for the duration of the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots program, which concludes on Sept. 23. NSSF reminds ranges to continue current #RangeChallenge Summer Shots efforts to further promote participation while getting participants to share their experiences on Instagram with the #RangeChallenge hashtag. Ranges that host the #RangeChallenge receive a package of official #RangeChallenge targets and promotional materials while supplies last. For more information, contact Zach Snow, [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org