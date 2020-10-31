Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Aero Precision Bolt Carrier Group M16 Profile, Phosphate coated for just… $110.49. This is best of the best in BCG's and has been hard to find, nice to see it in-stock at a great price. Hurry and get one while the sale and supplies last. Compare prices here.

The Aero Precision Bolt Carrier Group is a high-quality addition to your AR-15 build. Finished with durable MIL-SPEC manganese phosphate with chrome-lined internal and gas key. A properly staked gas key prevents gas leakage that can lead to short stroking. Each assembly is magnetic particle inspected to ensure it is free from defects that can lead to premature failures. Features: Laser engraved Aero Precision “A” logo

Machined from 8620 tool steel (carrier) and carpenter 158 steel (bolt)

Forward assist serrations

MIL-SPEC phosphate coating

Chrome lined gas key and firing pin channel

5.56 NATO bolt is shot-peened and magnetic particle inspected

Weight 11.52 oz MIL-SPEC dimensions ensure correct component function and reliability.

Gun Deals: Aero Precision Bolt Carrier Group M16 Profile – Phosphate $110.49

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!