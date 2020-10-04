Blackhawk Expands SERPA CQC Concealment Holster Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today the addition of new SERPA CQC concealment holsters for the SIG SAUER P365/P365XL, Glock 48, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm/.380 Auto and Springfield Hellcat pistols.

The SERPA CQC concealment holster line is one of the most popular platforms for law enforcement officers, military personnel, and responsible citizens. The new models are available in a right-hand configuration with a matte finish.

With their unique speed cut design, Blackhawk SERPA CQC concealment holsters have earned a strong reputation for a fast, smooth draw and easy, solid re-holster without slowing the user down.

For the ultimate in handgun security, Blackhawk SERPA CQC concealment holsters feature a passive retention detent adjustment screw and the patented SERPA Auto-Lock release, which offers Level 2 retention and reinforces a full master grip that allows users to draw normally with the index finder sliding from the holster body to the pistol frame in one single movement. Upon re-holstering the firearm, the Auto-Lock immediately engages the trigger guard with an audible click that won’t let go until released.

A belt loop and paddle platform are included. SERPA CQC concealment holsters also fit shoulder, S.T.R.I.K.E., quick disconnect, and tactical holster platforms, making them extremely versatile.

For more information, visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/ .

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.