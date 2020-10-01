California: Governor Takes Action on Bills Awaiting His Signature

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced action on the anti-gun bills awaiting his consideration before the September 30th deadline. Newsom vetoed SB 914, and signed AB 2362 and AB 2847. While the NRA applauds Governor Newsom's veto of SB 914, we continue to express our frustration over the continuing attack on our Second Amendment Rights with his signing of AB 2362 and AB 2847.

Vetoed – SB 914, sponsored by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), further denies Second Amendment rights to young adults under the age of 21, narrows the exemptions for loaning long-guns to minors, and raises the fees the California Department of Justice can charge for eligibility checks on certain ammunition purchases and precursor parts.

Signed – AB 2362, sponsored by Assembly Member Al Muratsuchi (D-66), authorizes the Department of Justice to levy exorbitant fines on licensed firearms dealers for minor technical violations. This bill is an obvious attempt to drive dealers out of business for inconsequential violations.

Signed – AB 2847, sponsored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17), revises the criteria for handguns to be certified for sale by requiring a microstamp in one place on the interior of the handgun (current law requires two imprinting locations). The bill also requires the removal of three certified handguns from the roster for each new handgun added.​ It should be noted that no new semi-automatic handguns have been added to the handgun roster since microstamping was certified in 2013. This legislation is nothing more than a means to reduce the options you have to protect yourself and your family. To read more about California's microstamping law, please click here.​

