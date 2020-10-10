Camp Chef Rainier 2X Camp Stove – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- As a kid, Coleman owned the market on camp stoves and lanterns. I literally don’t remember any other options. Fast forward 60 yrs. And I’m not even sure if Coleman is still in the market place. For whatever reason, it seems like they’ve dropped out of the race. I tried to do something with them 4-6 times with no response. I’m not sure what happened to them. But there is a new kid on the block (and has been for a while) and that is Camp Chef.

I may have the history all wrong but, in my mind, Camp Chef put their name on the map when they came out with their two-burner stoves. Suddenly overnight everyone had to have a Camp Chef. And to this day everyone I know, when referring to something similar to Camp Chef’s standing two or three burner stoves (Pro 60X or 3-burner Pro 90X) just refers to them as a Camp Chef.

Over time Camp Chef expanded into pellet grills, smokers, and so forth. Today we want to review their Rainer 2X which took the place of the old Coleman camp stoves. To begin, the Camp Chef Rainer 2X comes with a nice cloth carrying case.

The Camp Chef Rainier 2X has two burners. But one of the burners has a different twist to it so to speak. It has a small tube, somewhat like your gas grill. It offers two options of covers to be used with it. There is a flat griddle that is good for pancakes or a grill which is good for hotdogs and hamburgers. Then the other burner is a traditional burner that you can heat your coffee water on or a pan of chili.

The fuel source is a bottle of propane. Decades ago, I was a traditional camp stove guy. I only had stoves that used unleaded gas/stove fuel. My dad made the switch to lanterns and stoves that used propane bottles and told me that they were a lot simpler and cleaner. It took me another 10-20 yrs. to make the switch but now I find myself only using propane lanterns and stoves. It’s a lot easier.

Like most camp stoves the Rainier 2X has two wind flaps, one on each side that flips up to provide for a wind block. At first I thought that they were pretty touchy and wouldn’t stay up then I figured out that the same clips that hold the top down also has dual purposes. They also snap and hold the wind flaps in place.

Another plus is that it has a push-button igniter. That’s a lot better than trying to light a wet match in the wind or hold it in your teeth and light the burner (if that is how you light your camp stove in your part of the woods).

To set up and operate is simple. It has a detachable line that you screw into the port on the side of the stove and then screw the other end into the propane bottle. Turn the button on and hit the igniter. Viola, you’re good to go.

So, if you’re in the market for a new camp stove check out the Camp Chef Rainier 2X Camp Stove. Just realize instead of having two burners like the old traditional camp stoves it only has one and the other one is a grill or a hot plate. The good side is, the second one has a lot more cooking surface than if you were using a skillet on a burner.

The MSRP is $118.95 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Features

Single burner puts out 10,000 BTUs to quickly bring a pot of water to a boil; use the 8,000 BTU nonstick aluminum grill to make hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken

Put the nonstick aluminum griddle on the stove and make a hearty breakfast before the day's adventures

Piezo igniter sparks the stove to life with the push of a button

Lid and side shields block wind from the burners

Stainless-steel drip tray is easy to clean up; includes a removable grease tray under the grill

Convenient carry handle

Combo stows nicely in the included carry bag; bag includes space for 2 fuel canisters (fuel not included)

Operates on 16.4 oz. propane canisters

Fuel not included

Technical specs

Best Use Camping

Fuel Type Canister

Fuel Propane

Auto Ignition Yes

Heat Output (per burner) (Burner) 10,000 / (grill) 8,000 British thermal units

Burn Time (Max Flame) Unavailable

Dimensions 23.5 x 13 x 5.75 inches

Weight 16 pounds





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you're having trouble.”