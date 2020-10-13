CCI Releases Maxi-Mag Clean-22 Segmented Hollow Point 22 WMR

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Clean-22 coating technology that made rimfire clean is now being used to extend the range and power of 22 WMR. New CCI Maxi-Mag Clean-22 Segmented Hollow Point (SHP) uses an exclusive polymer bullet coating to greatly reduce copper and lead fouling in the barrel—without leaving a residue. Shipments of this new product have begun to arrive at dealers.

The 46-grain SHP bullet splits into three equal-size pieces on impact, tripling the number of wound channels. The polymer bullet coating allows this separation at much lower velocities and longer distances than a conventional copper jacket. The bullet’s overall geometry is optimized for accuracy, and dependable CCI priming and propellant provide flawless cycling through semi-automatics and all 22 WMR firearms.

“New Maxi-Mag Clean-22 SHP is the industry’s only segmenting hollow-point bullet in 22 WMR.” said CCI Product Line Manager Dan Compton. “Personally, I like its Olive Drab Green color on the bullet which gives it a hunting look, and I can’t wait to hear stories and see photos from our happy customers who use this new magnum rimfire round on prairie dog towns, in the squirrel woods and for their fur trapping efforts.”

The industry’s only segmenting hollow-point bullet in 22 WMR Polymer bullet coating greatly reduces lead fouling in the barrel without leaving residue Allows expansion at lower velocities than copper-jacketed bullets Reduces the risk of penetration through the target and beyond Optimized bullet geometry for improved accuracy 50-count box



972CC / 22 WMR Maxi Mag Clean-22 SHP, 46-grain, 50-count / $18.99

www.cci-ammunition. com/rimfire/cci/maxi-mag/6- 972CC.html

CCI recently launched a new website which includes a fresh look and design, and a mobile-first approach to meet the needs of today’s consumer. Plus, the new site offers customers the ability to purchase select loads of CCI rimfire ammunition, Blazer handgun ammunition, branded merchandise and more direct from CCI. CCI’s online shopping cart features free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For full details, go to www.cci-ammunition.com .

