How It’s Made: Behind SilencerCo’s Doors ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- What, exactly, goes into making a silencer? It may be more than you’d expect.

From cutting metal to chemical baths, to extensive quality control every step of the way, our streamlined process is more than just a few steps. Watch our newest video, HOW IT’S MADE: Octane 45, by clicking on the video above to catch a glimpse behind SilencerCo’s doors.

The Octane is a user maintainable, multi-caliber centerfire pistol silencer featuring a modular mounting system for use across a wide range of hosts. Innovative, high strength, stainless steel CTA™ (Click Together Assembly) baffles are easily disassembled for cleaning and make the Octane the most durable pistol suppressor on the market. This durability is a vital feature of the Octane and means that it can be used on everything from semi auto pistols to carbines to submachine guns­ — even hosts like the iconic H&K® MP5.

*We do not recommend shooting lead projectiles out of any of our sealed suppressors.

About SilencerCo:

Founded in West Valley, Utah in 2008, SilencerCo started with a belief in the fundamental premise that firearms don’t have to be loud and has now become the market leader in sound suppressors, muzzle devices, and related products. By investing in innovation, customer service, organic manufacturing, advocacy, education, and talent, SilencerCo is now focused on making firearms hearing safe for all hunting and shooting applications, making products that have never been made before, and making the buying experience a better one. www.silencerco.com