Magpul Contributes $100k to NSSF’s 2020 #Gunvote Education Campaign

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Magpul Industries Corporation, a leading firearm accessories manufacturer, has contributed $100,000 to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration, education, and mobilization campaign.

“Election Day is less than four weeks away and it’s imperative that all gun owners new and old and every supporter of the Second Amendment get to the polls and vote. This is a critical election for the entire firearm industry, the several hundred thousand Americans working in firearm-related businesses and the millions of Americans who own and use their firearms every day,” said Magpul Industries Corporation Executive Vice President Duane Liptak. “NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign is second to none when it comes to educating and engaging Second Amendment supporters. Contributing to their #GUNVOTE initiative is our way of showing appreciation for all they do for the success of the entire industry.” “The firearm and ammunition industry is fortunate to have a leader like Duane Liptak, whose dedication to protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring the growth and success of our industry is unquestioned,” stated Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “With their generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, Magpul Industries is going above and beyond to assist NSSF in registering, educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. Magpul’s substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended.”

Election Day is less than one month away when tens of millions of voters, including more than 5 million first-time gun buyers, will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the most consequential election for the Second Amendment.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners, target shooters, and hunters to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment and, on election day, not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media.