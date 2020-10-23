NSSF Partners With Huntwise for +ONE Whitetail Hunt Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with HuntWise to promote the +ONE Learn to Hunt initiative. In addition to collaborative work intended to spread the message of +ONE, HuntWise will be donating a five-day guided deer hunt to take place in the heart of prime Kentucky whitetail habitat.

NSSF’s +ONE Movement, launched in 2019, is intended to encourage experienced target shooters and hunters to ask someone who may have an interest in these pastimes but hasn’t yet taken part, to join them on the range or on a hunt. The initiative embraces a pay-it-forward mentality: All active and experienced hunters learned their fieldcraft with the help of others, and now is the time to pass that knowledge onto someone new.

+ONE is especially critical to engaging people who aren’t members of families who already hunt and therefore don’t have a natural entry point to hunting. Research shows an increasing interest in hunting from these non-traditional people. Part of this interest is a motivation to gather their own food, a trend better known as “field to fork” that’s now embraced by a growing number of individuals and communities across the country. However, knowing where or how to get started is not always easy which is where +ONE mentors come into play.

“We invite everyone going afield this autumn to take the +ONE Pledge, extend the invitation to a neighbor, friend, co-worker, a member of your gardening or hiking club, anyone you know that has an appreciation for the outdoors,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Take them with you hunting this year, show them the ropes and the joys of a day afield, then enter the +ONE Whitetail Hunt Giveaway for a chance at the great 2021 whitetail deer hunt from HuntWise. Even if your name isn’t drawn, everyone taking part wins when it comes to hunting.”

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, HuntWise is a digital toolset designed to help hunters pursue their passion and improve their success in the outdoors by utilizing advanced species-tracking technology to identify peak movement times and mapping features that enable hunters to strategize their next hunt. HuntWise also connects its users to a social community of dedicated sportsmen where they can seek and share experiences and advice with hundreds of passionate hunters across the country.

“For many, hunting is a way of life, but for others, it’s just not something they were exposed to or had the resources to participate in,” said Spencer L. Blanchard, HuntWise Vice President of Marketing & Growth. “That’s why we are excited to partner with NSSF’s +ONE Movement because we believe that everyone deserves to experience the tradition and thrill of hunting.”

NSSF’s Huntwise +ONE Whitetail Hunt Giveaway includes a fully paid and guided five-day 2021 whitetail hunt in the heart of Kentucky, with all lodging, meals, and beverages included in the package, a hunt package valued at $3,500. The winner of the hunt also receives a Huntwise Lifetime Elite membership, valued at $1,499. Enter here now through Nov. 23, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. for your chance to win.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org