Winchester Assumes Operational Control of Lake City Army Ammunition Plant

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced that effective today, its ammunition division, Olin Winchester LLC (“Winchester”), assumed full management and operational control of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. The U.S. Army selected Winchester to operate and manage the Lake City plant in September 2019. The contract has an initial term of seven years and may be extended by the U.S. Army for up to three additional years. Winchester is now the world’s largest small arms ammunition manufacturer.

“Winchester employees have built a reputation with the U.S. Army that is unrivaled, and for the past year, we have been preparing for this significant transition,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester. “We were selected to manage the Lake City plant because of our industry-leading capabilities and track record. For decades, we have successfully demonstrated those capabilities in quality, innovation and on-time delivery as well as through our partnership with the U.S. Army in developing solutions that service the U.S. Warfighter. Our team is fully prepared and 100% committed to the safe, reliable and efficient operation of the Lake City plant.”

Winchester is one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. Currently in its 154th year of operation and 90th year as part of Olin, Winchester is a premier developer and manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for sale to domestic and international militaries, law enforcement agencies, and commercial distributors and retailers. Winchester has been providing ammunition to the U.S. military since World War I and is currently the U.S. Army’s largest supplier of small caliber ammunition outside of the Lake City plant.

About Lake City

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, which began production in 1941, provides small caliber military ammunition for both training and combat purposes. Winchester previously operated the Lake City plant from 1985-2000. The plant, encompassing nearly 4,000 acres, also serves as a national test center for ammunition performance and weapons firing.

For information regarding Winchester’s Lake City operations, visit https://winchestermilitary.com/.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester’s principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

