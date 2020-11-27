Aero M5 24in 6.5 Creedmoor SS Complete Upper w/ ATLAS R-ONE Handguard $637.99 FREES&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has an Aero Precision M5 24in 6.5 Creedmoor SS Complete Upper Receiver with an ATLAS R-ONE Handguard for just $637.99 with FREE shipping and returns. The Aero ATLAS R-ONE Handguard retails online for $190.00 all by itself. NO BCG or CH.

Aero Precision M5 24in 6.5 Creedmoor SS Complete Upper Receiver w/ ATLAS R-ONE Handguard. The R-ONE handguards are designed with size and weight in mind, while still providing plenty of real-estate to accommodate any attachment needs the end user may have. Our proprietary ATLAS attachment system is a durable and dependable mounting platform, maintaining a slim profile while still providing the strength and stability customers have grown to love from Aero Precision handguards. Includes: M5 Assembled Upper Receiver

ATLAS R-ONE Handguard of choice

24in 6.5 Creedmoor SS Barrel, Rifle Length

Low Profile Gas Block and Rifle Length Gas Tube

Product comes assembled Specifications for Aero Precision M5 24in 6.5 Creedmoor SS Complete Upper Receiver w/ ATLAS R-ONE Handguard: Fabric/Material: 416R Stainless Steel

Caliber: 6.5mm Creedmoor

Barrel Length: 24 in

Gas System Length: Rifle Length

Gas Block Journal Size-Diameter: .936 in

Barrel Twist Rate: 1-8

Handguard Length: 15 in

Handguard Type: Free-Float

Attachment/Mount Type: M-LOK

Gun Rail: Picatinny

Threads per Inch: 5/8×24

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Gun Model: M5

This complete upper does not include a BCG or Charging Handle. These products may be selected as add-ons under the FINISH YOUR BUILD tab.

