CMP Adds Extra Pistol Events to Upcoming 2021 Competitions

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) is excited to return to its regular competition schedule in 2021 and is adding a few new events to provide additional marksmanship opportunities around the country. The events are open to the public and offer an opportunity to attend clinics and schools to learn more about the world of marksmanship.

The 2021 season kicks off March 12-21, at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Western CMP High Power and Games Matches. The Western Games, entering its 17th year, has added new competitions that have been long anticipated but never fired at the annual event – a series of pistol matches.

Pistol opportunities now on the schedule include a CMP Match Pistol 2700, EIC Service Pistol, .22 Rimfire Pistol EIC, Military & Police Service Pistol, and 1911 As-Issued Pistol matches. A Pistol Marksmanship 101 class will provide an educational option for competitors on and off of the firing line, along with a beginner M9 EIC match competition at the conclusion of the course.

Western Games also offers a variety of CMP’s own modern and vintage rifle events, like the John C. Garand, Springfield, Rimfire Sporter, Carbine, and Vintage Sniper Matches. As with pistol, a Rifle Marksmanship 101 course and accompanying beginner M16 Match is set to be held, giving participants a look at the fundamentals of rifle handling. Another educational opportunity is the GSM New Shooter Clinic, which provides individuals an inside look at competing in CMP’s Games events.

Additionally, the CMP HP (Highpower) Matches attract marksmen and women looking for even more intense competitive challenges, like the 4-Man Team Match, EIC Rifle Match and three days of 80-Shot events.

Registration for the Western CMP Highpower and Games Matches opens Nov. 1, 2020. Learn more about the event by visiting the CMP website at https://thecmp.org/cmp-matches/western-cmp-highpower-cmp-games-matches/.

Following the Western Games on the other side of the country will be the Eastern CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches, set for April 23-May 2, 2021, at the Camp Butner National Guard Facility in North Carolina. Eastern Games will follow the same lineup of rifle and pistol clinics and competitions (including the Pistol Marksmanship 101 course) as Western Games.

Registration for the Eastern CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches will open on Dec. 1, 2020. Learn more at https://thecmp.org/cmp-matches/eastern-cmp-games-cmp-hp-rifle-matches/.

Look for all of the 2021 CMP Competition held throughout the year:

**Just Added** – January 12-18 – Rescheduled 2020 Talladega 600 Matches, Talladega, Alabama March 12-21 – Western CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches, Phoenix, Arizona April 23-May 2– Eastern CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches, Camp Butner, North Carolina June 8-13 – Talladega D-Day Matches, Talladega, Alabama Sept. 19-26 – New England CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches, Jericho, Vermont Oct. 17-24 – Oklahoma CMP Games & CMP HP Rifle Matches, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Nov. 16-21 – Talladega 600, Talladega, Alabama



As in previous years, rifle competitions will be fired on CMP Targets, a user-friendly electronic target system that instantly displays shot placement and eliminates the need for pit duty – allowing quicker matches and less physical strain.

The CMP will continue to adhere to evolving safety precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing, that may be in place while events are held.

About the CMP Competitions:

These competitions are regional competitions held throughout the year, featuring CMP’s unique rifle and pistol outdoor events. Recognized as staple events of the CMP schedule, Travel Games are centered around recreation-oriented competition and educational activities that are designed to accommodate experienced marksmen as well as those hoping to learn more.

Classification System (including Match Pistol Classification, added in 2020!):

Competitor scores in the 80 Shot and/or EIC Rifle matches will count towards CMP’s HP Rifle Classification System. The CMP also has introduced the Match Pistol Classification. Competitors firing in the CMP Pistol 2700 will have their scores count towards their CMP Match Pistol Classification. Classifications are based on a competitor’s average scores fired in his or her most recent competitions. The CMP maintains a national database of competitors and scores that are used to establish competitor classifications. Competitors can view his/her current CMP Classification by logging into CMP Competition Tracker and clicking in his/her personal “Competitions” and “EIC Results” files.

Club Pay Back Program:

A Club Pay Back Program will be honored at all Travel Games, where $5.00 per competitor will be awarded to any CMP Affiliated Club that has five or more of its members attending and participating in the marksmanship competitions held at the event. The club members will need to present his or her club ID card.

— Ashley Brugnone, CMP Staff Writer

