U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Reach out and touch something with a rugged and performance-driven EOTECH Magnifier. Providing a perfect match for an EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), the G43 or G45 Magnifiers transforms them into a lethal, medium-range optic.

New in 2020, the G45 5X Magnifier has similar weight and dimensions as the existing G33 Magnifier, but with an additional 2X magnification for precision aiming at greater distances. The Shift-To-Side (STS) mount provides fast transitioning from 5X to 1X and the optic offers tool-free vertical and horizontal adjustments with a large field-of-view. The G45 works with all EOTECH HWS models and other red dots offering co-witness or lower 1/3 co-witness heights.

The G43 magnifier is a miniaturized version of EOTECH's battle-tested G33, making it one of the most compact and lightweight magnifiers on the market today. Like the G45, the G43 is wrapped in a ruggedized rubber overmold for added durability and includes a 7mm spacer for different height configurations.

“A significant advantage is gained when using a magnifier behind a holographic sight. Because the HWS is powered by a laser diode, and not an LED, the dot size stays 1MOA, with the magnifier in place, while the target gets 3-5 times bigger.” Said Mark Miller, EOTECH Product Manager. “When using a magnifier behind an LED red dot, the dot size grows at the same rate as the target, so no increased precision is recognized.”

Both the G43 and G45 are backed by EOTECH's Prestige Warranty that guarantees every product to be free from manufacturing defects in material and workmanship under normal use for a period of ten (10) years from the manufacturer's date or customer's proof of purchase.

Technical Specifications G45.STS

Fixed Magnification: 5X

Eye Relief: 2.6″ (67 mm)

Field of View: 4.4°

Length: 3.9″

Width: 2.3″

Height: 3.3″

Features: Fog resistant; comes with quick-detach mount.

MSRP: $669

Technical Specifications G43.STS

Magnification: 3X

Eye Relief: 2.5″ (64 mm)

Field of View: 7.5°

Length: 3.1″

Width: 2.3″

Height: 3.3″

Features: Fog resistant; comes with quick-detach mount.

MSRP: $629

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you'll find them on the weapons of America's most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You'll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target. www.eotechinc.com