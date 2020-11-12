Federal Sponsored Shooter Tim Herron Wins Single Stack Division at Area 2

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition sponsored shooter Tim Herron won the Single Stack Division at the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Area 2 Championship. The match was held in Prescott, Arizona, November 5-8 at the beautiful Yavapai Recreation League and Prescott Action Shooters facility.

“I’m very pleased with a solid performance at this match, and I credit the smooth-running Federal American Eagle 45 Auto, 230-grain. It certainly helped me secure this big win with its exceptional accuracy and superb reliability,” said Herron. “I want to thank Federal for their continued overall support of the shooting sports and for the several years of supporting of me. I couldn’t do this without you.” “We at Federal congratulate Tim on a great victory! He is a fierce competitor and a perfect example of the type of person we want representing Team Federal,” said Federal’s Shooting Sports Promotions Manager Jason Spradling. “There were twelve challenging courses of fire at this match, with everything from long-distance, 50-yard steel targets to multiple moving and activated targets. Earning the single-stack division win in such a difficult match against a group of top competitors is a huge accomplishment. We’re glad that Federal ammo could be part of the winning equation.”

Federal Ammunition is a sponsor of the USPSA, and Syntech Action Pistol is the official sponsored ammo of the organization, with their logo on the box. Learn more about the USPSA at www.uspsa.org.

