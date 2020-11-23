Knife Rights’ OH Knife Law Reform Bill Passes House Committee

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights is not yet done with 2020! Knife Rights’ Director of Legislative Affairs, Todd Rathner, spent the better part of the past two weeks in Columbus, Ohio, lobbying hard to get our Ohio Knife Law Reform Bill, SB 140, out of committee. As a result of his efforts, last week SB 140 was passed out of the House Criminal Justice Committee with a bipartisan vote of 7-4.

SB140 already passed the Senate 32-1 in June of 2019. We appreciate the leadership of House Criminal Justice Committee Chairman George Lang in moving SB 140 forward. The bill now moves to the full House for action.

If you live, work or travel in OHIO, please use Knife Rights’ Legislative Action Center to ask House Speaker Robert Cupp to schedule a floor vote on SB 140 as soon as possible: https://kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/36

DO IT TODAY and help us push this bill forward!

Senate Bill 140 would change Ohio knife law by making two separate substantive changes:

Repealing the ban on manufacture and sale of “switchblade,” “spring blade” and “gravity” knives; Clearing up the confusion in Ohio law regarding carry of ANY knife by defining a knife, razor or cutting instrument as a “deadly weapon” or “weapon” ONLY if it is used as a weapon. This would allow carrying any knife concealed in Ohio.

