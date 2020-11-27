Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has back in stock and shipping now the LSI Citadel Warthog Pistol Grip Tactical, Semi-automatic, 12 Gauge, 20″ Barrel, 4+1 Rounds for just $313.49 with FREE shipping. While supplies last.

LSI Citadel Warthog Pistol Grip Tactical 12-ga. Semi-automatic Shotgun The Citadel Warthog Tactical is a fully loaded home defense Shotgun that won't break the bank. Complementing the 20″ chrome-lined barrel are ghost ring sights for lightning-fast targeting in high-stress scenarios. The finger groove pistol grip delivers enhanced control in tight spaces, and 2 separate Picatinny rails allow for optics, lasers, and lots more. 20″ chrome-lined barrel

Fixed synthetic stock and black synthetic pistol grip

Ghost ring sights for fast targeting

Picatinny optics rail for red dots, etc.

Underside Picatinny rail for lights, etc.

Includes (3) chokes: C, M, F Order today!

